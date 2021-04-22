Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €12.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.08 ($15.39).

Shares of ORA opened at €10.48 ($12.33) on Thursday. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.95.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

