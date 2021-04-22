Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

ORTX stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $724.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.31. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,642,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 812,594 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

