Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 3,028 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $170.15 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average is $160.82. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

