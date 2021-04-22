Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.81. The stock has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

