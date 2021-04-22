Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $74.20 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of General Motors worth $74,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $597,509,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $70,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $68,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,531.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,693,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,006 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

