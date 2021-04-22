Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,359 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $25,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of DE opened at $375.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.