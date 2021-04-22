Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 14,958 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 31.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

