ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

IX opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69. ORIX has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ORIX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ORIX by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.