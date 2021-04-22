OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.30, but opened at $52.68. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 75 shares.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $162,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,082.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. Analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

