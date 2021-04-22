OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.56

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.56 and traded as high as $40.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 3,136 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $470.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

