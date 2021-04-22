Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.07

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

