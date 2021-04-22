Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TWST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other news, insider Mark Daniels sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $174,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,027 shares of company stock valued at $20,461,921. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TWST stock opened at $133.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.08. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.