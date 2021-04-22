Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

