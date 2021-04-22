Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,678,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLO opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

