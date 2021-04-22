Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 12,172 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 214,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 530,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,328,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 526,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

