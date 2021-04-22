Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 698 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLUE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

bluebird bio stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.04) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

