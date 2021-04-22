Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 32.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

NYSE:PKG opened at $142.25 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day moving average is $132.08.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

