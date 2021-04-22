Panagiotis Benos Sells 12,861 Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG) insider Panagiotis Benos sold 12,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 803 ($10.49), for a total value of £103,273.83 ($134,927.92).

Shares of LON ENOG traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 808 ($10.56). The company had a trading volume of 191,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,316. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47. Energean plc has a twelve month low of GBX 438 ($5.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 873.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENOG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on shares of Energean in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Energean from GBX 1,056 ($13.80) to GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

