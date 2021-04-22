Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 438,612 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $1,298,291.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $22,671.00.

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $42,441.00.

On Friday, April 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 37,458 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $113,872.32.

On Wednesday, April 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $46,111.14.

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $18,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,649 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $8,609.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $67,304.85.

PANL opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.