Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.71.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of PGRE opened at $10.44 on Monday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 4,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,575,000 after buying an additional 16,484,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,521,000 after buying an additional 851,241 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,747,000 after buying an additional 84,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.