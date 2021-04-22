Patrick Industries (PATK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, analysts expect Patrick Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PATK opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,356,930.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,982 shares in the company, valued at $24,691,221.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $776,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,917,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,752 shares of company stock worth $14,354,428 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

