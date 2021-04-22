PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $350.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PYPL stock opened at $264.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.69. PayPal has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

