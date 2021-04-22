PDS Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cigna by 18.4% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 35,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of CI opened at $253.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $256.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.24.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,165 shares of company stock valued at $45,623,450 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

