PDS Planning Inc Invests $214,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.37.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $110.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

