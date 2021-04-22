PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Infosys by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Infosys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,830 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 261,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

