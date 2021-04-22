Pendragon’s (PDG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Pendragon (LON:PDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of LON PDG opened at GBX 20.02 ($0.26) on Wednesday. Pendragon has a twelve month low of GBX 6.67 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The firm has a market cap of £279.68 million and a P/E ratio of -11.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

