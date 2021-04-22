Penn Virginia Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of PVAC opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

