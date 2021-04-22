Penn Virginia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 801 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the average daily volume of 82 put options.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

