PEPS Coin Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $366,290.44 and approximately $1,579.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003045 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.00391532 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,619,021 coins and its circulating supply is 44,378,860 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

