Personal Wealth Partners Takes $8.01 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 171,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 56,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $49.12.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.