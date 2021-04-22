Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POFCY. Investec cut shares of Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Petrofac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Petrofac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.75.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $556.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.