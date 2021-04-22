Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Down 10%

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) traded down 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 113,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

PHVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

