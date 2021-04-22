Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Raised by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $94.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,891. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.