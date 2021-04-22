Pigeoncoin (PGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $754,440.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

