Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Lowered to “Hold” at China Renaissance Securities

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by equities researchers at China Renaissance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD opened at $128.67 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of -141.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,106,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.