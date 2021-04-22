Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ping Identity reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million.

PING has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 31,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $995,893.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,640 shares of company stock worth $1,674,792. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $2,193,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.71, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

