Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

TRV stock opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.42. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

