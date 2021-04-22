Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $404,000 Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,101.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $360,919,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,277,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,588 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,183,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,049.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 598,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 546,016 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

