Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 57.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $335.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

