Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,247 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190,125 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

