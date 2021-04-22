Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Trex stock opened at $102.47 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

