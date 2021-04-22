Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $224.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $139.00 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.