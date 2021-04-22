Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 688 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 30.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $708,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

NYSE:PSX opened at $77.02 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.