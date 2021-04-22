Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

PINWF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

