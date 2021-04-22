Pinnacle West Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

