Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $173.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $147.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,863. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

