Piper Sandler Comments on Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MS. DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,042 shares of company stock worth $20,060,476 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

