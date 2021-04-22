Piper Sandler Comments on ThredUp Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ThredUp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TDUP. Barclays started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

ThredUp stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.