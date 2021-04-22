PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Hits $0.0936

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $9,243.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0936 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,261,170 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

