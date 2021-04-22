Pivot Token Price Down 23.3% This Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $1.25 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00067406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00094657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.86 or 0.00675441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.60 or 0.07965594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049489 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

